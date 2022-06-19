Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,938. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average of $220.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

