Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 466.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 170,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.