Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 15.5% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

