Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $337.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average of $401.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.