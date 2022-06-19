Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $337.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.