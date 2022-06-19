Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,097,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

