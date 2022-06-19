Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

