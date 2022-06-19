Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Trimmed by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $186,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

