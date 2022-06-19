Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.33. 494,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

