Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $325,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 199.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.98. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.