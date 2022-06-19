v.systems (VSYS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.16 Million

v.systems (VSYS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,522,981,576 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,373,112 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

