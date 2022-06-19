USDK 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.07 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004904 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.82 million and $25.07 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.47 or 0.01559930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00111813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00089357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012733 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

