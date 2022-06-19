United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.
About United States Antimony (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.