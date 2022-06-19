Unifty (NIF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,784.00

Unifty (NIF) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Unifty has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $21.98 million and $45,784.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.65 or 0.00061508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

