UMA Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, UMA has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00012805 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $157.55 million and $29.64 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005449 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,343.50 or 0.99929329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00120358 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,690,143 coins and its circulating supply is 67,027,491 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

