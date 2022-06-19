UGAS Reaches Market Capitalization of $241,887.51 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $241,887.51 and approximately $104,977.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UGAS has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.39 or 0.99881999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00121417 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

