UBS Group Trims Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Target Price to $59.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

