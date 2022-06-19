UBS Group Trims Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Target Price to €5.05

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.05 ($5.26) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snam from €4.70 ($4.90) to €4.75 ($4.95) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Snam from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.90.

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Snam has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

