UBS Group Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $108.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $154.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.62.

Shares of LEN opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

