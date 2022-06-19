U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

