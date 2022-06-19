Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Raised by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.92.

TYL opened at $310.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.