Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Lifted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 5.7% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.92.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $310.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

