Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 14.1% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.21% of Twilio worth $63,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. 4,779,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,115. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

