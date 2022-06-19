TrustSwap Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

