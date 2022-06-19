Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,963,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 301.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.