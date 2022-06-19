Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 6,231 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.