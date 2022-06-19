Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 228 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

