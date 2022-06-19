Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

