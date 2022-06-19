Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 7,965 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 130,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.