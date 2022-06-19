Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 317 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

Shares of SPGI opened at $319.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

