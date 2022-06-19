Trust Co. of Vermont Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $191.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.