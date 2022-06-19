Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $452.06 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

