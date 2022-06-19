Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

