Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.22 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.36 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

