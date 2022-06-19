Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $496,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,080,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

