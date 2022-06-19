Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 63 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.13 and a 200 day moving average of $375.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

