Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 524 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

