Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 36 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,831,751. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

MCK traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.57. 2,491,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,159. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.22. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.