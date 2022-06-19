Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,114,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,004,236. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

