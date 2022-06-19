Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,533,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

