Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.45 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 25.0% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 96,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in American Express by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in American Express by 34.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

AXP traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.18. 10,033,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,657. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average is $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

