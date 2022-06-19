Truist Financial Trims Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Target Price to $25.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Core & Main alerts:

NYSE:CNM opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.