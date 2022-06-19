Truist Financial Cuts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $58.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

