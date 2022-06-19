TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Dividend of €0.66 on July 1st

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.66 ($0.69) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TTE opened at GBX 49.71 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.42 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.57.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

