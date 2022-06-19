Toncoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $4.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.01972615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00113348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00094369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

