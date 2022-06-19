Tokes Market Capitalization Tops $3.20 Million (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001787 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.