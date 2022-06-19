Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tilray has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Tilray by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its position in Tilray by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.