THORChain Trading 32.1% Lower This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. THORChain has a market cap of $541.61 million and approximately $81.57 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00008353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.41 or 0.01807578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093478 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013279 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

