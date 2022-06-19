Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

