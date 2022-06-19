The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.9% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 69,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.